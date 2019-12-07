Fun for all at Fairfield tree-lighting

FAIRFIELD — Say what you will about Fairfield, the town sure knows how to bring in the holiday season!

Close to 2,000 people spread across the Town Hall green Friday evening for the annual tree lighting ceremony, which featured music, hot drinks, glow sticks, and a visit from Santa Claus and his wife.

The Parks and Recreation Department oversaw the event, led by Ginna Paules, program coordinator.

“I’ve been doing it for 23 years,” she said, tears coming to her eyes as she spoke about this expansive celebration of magic that had holiday joy ringing throughout neighborhood.

Different singing groups, including a combined middle school choir, as well as singers from Warde High School, provided the tunes. The enormous evergreen on the northeast side of the green was lit by Len Melish — a 95-year-old town resident and winner of the Nominate Someone Great contest.

“It’s just so festive and the kids love it,” Paules said, lauding the special community experience augmented by a range of volunteers, including the Town Youth Council.

“I grew up in Fairfield,” Paules said, “and it’s an honor to be working for the town.”