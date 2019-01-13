Funding boost for programs for Maine's women, children

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The federal government is giving Maine more than $800,000 to improve maternal and child health services.

The money from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is designed to support programs for Maine's women and children. It's going to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King say the funding will help improve "access to quality, regular care and a variety of specialized treatment options" in the state. It will also support services for children with special needs.

Maine's health department serves about a third of the people in the state.