Funds threat won't end Planned Parenthood abortion referrals

CHICAGO (AP) — Planned Parenthood of Illinois says it will continue providing abortion referrals despite the risk of losing millions of dollars in federal funding under a new rule enacted by the Trump administration.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the rule issued last week bars taxpayer-funded family-planning clinics from making abortion referrals. The rule also requires clinics to be physically and financially separate from abortion providers.

Planned Parenthood of Illinois officials say the organization will no longer take federal money from the Title X family-planning program if the rule goes into effect in two months.

The government says Planned Parenthood received nearly $2.5 million from Title X from September 2018 through March 2019.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is one of nine Democratic governors who say they may take legal action if the rule stands.

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com