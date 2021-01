TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A public funeral is planned for a Florida sheriff's deputy who was killed Monday night when a man fleeing from authorities rammed into his patrol car the day before his planned retirement, officials said.

The service for Hillsborough County Sheriff's Cpl. Brian LaVigne is set for Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz, which is near Tampa, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.