GFA Roundup — Dragons golf team makes history

History was made and history was repeated in the Greens Farms Academy athletic arenas last week.

The Dragons’ first varsity golf team notched the program’s first-ever win and the softball program notched its first FAA league victory in five years, highlighting the action on campus and off.

GIRLS GOLF

The GFA girls golf team made history on April 26, notching the program’s first ever win with a 4-3 victory over Holy Child at the Doral Arrowood Golf Course.

Clare Foley won 5-4, Sanskriti Kumar earned a 3-2 win and Charlotte Cohen earned a 2-1 win.

The other two matches were just as close as Fairfield’s Caroline Telesz fell 1-down after nine holes while Kara Ventura was nipped by a 2-1 score.

SOFTBALL

The Dragons scored eight runs in the top of the seventh to break open a tie game and post a 23-16 win over Rye Country Day on April 23.

The Dragons jumped out to an 11-1 lead, only to see the scrappy Wildcats tie the game at 11-all. After GFA went ahead 15-11 in the sixth inning, again RCD responded to tie the game at 15-15 entering the final inning.

From there, GFA’s Janise Park hit a grand slam to blow open the close game and the Dragons held on for their second win - and first league win - of the season.

Leah Attai led the GFA effort, going 5-for-5 with two runs scored. Lucy Nelson went 4-for-5 and Maddy Canning went 3-for-5, both had three RBI while Piper Dove (4-for-5, two runs), Lydia Groves (3-for-6) and Mary Kessler (2-for-6) had two RBI each.

Vivian Taylor, Jess Cramer and Kessler had key bunts which set up run-scoring opportunities for the Dragons, as well. Canning struck out six as 10 of the runs she surrendered were unearned.

Later in the week, the Dragons were overwhelmed by St. Luke's varsity-experienced lineup, which pounded out 17 hits and took advantage of six GFA errors.

BOYS LACROSSE

The Dragons peppered host St. Luke's with 41 shots en route to a 15-5 win. Zach Liston and Charlie Benson combined for 11 of the goals for GFA as Liston netted six with two assists and Benson had five with one setup. Liam Murphy chipped in with three more for GFA while Kyle Haas added a single tally.

Murphy, Benson and Fairfield’s Max Yates had four ground balls each while Henry McDonald won 18 face-offs. Jack Grills made two saves.

Benson and Murphy combined to score five goals as the Dragons fell at home to Rye Country Day 16-6 on Saturday. Benson also had an assist, as did Grant Goodrick, while Will Magrone had a goal. Grills made 14 saves in his second career start.

BASEBALL

The Dragons made a long road trip to Kent and fell by a 4-0 score on April 23. GFA was limited to three hits but put runners in scoring position in each of the first three innings. Mark Roszkowski doubled while Fairfield’s Matt Hochberg and Fairfield’s Sam Stuart both had singles.

The Dragons made the trip to New Haven and were limited to seven hits in falling to the Hilltoppers of Hopkins, 8-0. Hochberg, Jackson Boolbol, James Velgot, Stuart and Drew Durkin all had base hits for GFA, which had runners in scoring position in the third, fifth and sixth innings, but couldn't come up with the big hits.

GFA left nine runners on base in the game.

BOYS GOLF

GFA boys golf defeated King 8-1 at the Rockrimmon Club on April 25. GFA freshman Will Lodge led all scorers with a 2-over 38 on a drizzly, damp day. Piero Panariello, Ian Epps, and Giani Panariello followed Lodge and won their individual matches. Playing in his first match, Will Paliotta defeated his opponent to earn GFA a valuable point. Ryan Ventura also competed in GFA's victory.

GFA boys golf won a non-league match vs Staples JV at Longshore on April 26.

Will Lodge led all scorers with a 1-over par 37. Playing his first season of competitive golf, Ian Epps finished behind Lodge, and was followed by Piero Panariello, Will Paliotta, Giani Panariello and senior Ryan Ventura. The GFA Boys golf squad hosted St Luke's at the Birchwood Club on April 23. GFA lost several close individual matches in route to a St Luke's win. Lodge led GFA with a 1 over par 37. Giani Panariello followed Lodge while Piero Panariello and Epps lost close matches. Ventura along with junior Teddy Brown also contributed to GFA's 228 team total.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Ella Murphy scored twice in GFA's 15-4 loss to FAA power Greenwich Academy on April 23. Bella Litt and Paige Benson added goals for the Dragons.

Kelly van Hoesen made nine saves while Kaitlin Reed (Southport) stopped three shots. The Dragons later lost a heartbreaker, 10-9, in overtime to Rye Country day on April 27. Stephanie Wistreich scored four goals for GFA while Murphy and Litt added two goals each. Fairfield’s Alex Nesi added a goal and an assist while Litt chipped in with an assist, as well. Van Hoesen stopped 12 shots for GFA. Katie Mackle (New Canaan) had four ground balls for the Dragons while Nesi had three.

BOYS TENNIS

The Dragons picked up a win over Canterbury by the score of 7-0 on April 29. In singles, everyone won in straight sets with Mike Pratt and Sean Pratt earning their first varsity singles wins.