GLIMPSES: Phone in hand, Barbados PM dials into issues at UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley certainly didn’t phone in her speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Friday — but she did have what appeared to be an iPhone in hand while delivering impassioned remarks to fellow world leaders.

Mottley, who became prime minister of the Caribbean country in 2018, spoke energetically and seemingly off the cuff, delivering vivid lines not replicated in the prepared speech uploaded to the U.N. website — and appearing to refer to her phone at various junctures.