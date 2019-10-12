GOP House leader still concerned about Ohio gun proposals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Republican who leads the Ohio House remains hesitant about GOP Gov. Mike DeWine's proposed changes to address gun violence, even after the governor backed off pushing for a so-called "red flag law" and background checks on nearly all gun sales.

The Columbus Dispatch reports House Speaker Larry Householder this week expressed "deep concerns" about the plan, including proposals that could increase background checks and make it easier to punish people who sell firearms to people legally prohibited from having guns without checking their background.

Householder says though background checks would be optional, they'd seem mandatory for sellers to avoid bearing negligence if they skip such checks under DeWine's proposal.

DeWine says he believes his proposals will get results, protect people's rights and be able to pass the Republican-led Legislature.

