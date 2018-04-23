GOP Senate candidates in West Virginia to debate in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Republican candidates in next month's U.S. Senate primary in West Virginia are set to gather for a debate.

The scheduled debate Monday night at Wheeling Jesuit University is being hosted by The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register.

All six candidates have been invited to attend, including Congressman Evan Jenkins, state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship. The other candidates are Bo Copley of Lenore, Jack Newbrough of Weirton and West Virginia National Guard Maj. Tom Willis.

Four candidates participated in a debate April 4 in Martinsburg.

Fox News Channel is hosting a May 1 debate in Morgantown for Senate candidates who reach a threshold of 10 percent in a Fox News poll being released this week.

WSAZ-TV also plans to host a debate Tuesday among Blankenship, Jenkins and Morrisey.