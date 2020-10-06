GOP asks Iowa Supreme Court to stay ruling on absentee forms

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Republican groups asked the Iowa Supreme Court on Tuesday to stay a judge's ruling that blocked enforcement of a state order that's been used to invalidate tens of thousands of absentee ballot requests.

The Republican National Committee, President Trump's campaign and other GOP groups said in their petition that Iowa's election administration could be thrown into “chaos” if the ruling stands.

At issue is Monday's ruling by Judge Robert Hanson blocking Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate from enforcing his directive that required counties to mail blank absentee ballot applications to voters instead of ones pre-filled with their personal information.

Hanson found the directive would harm the public's interest in making voting by mail as easy as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

Based on the directive, courts have invalidated pre-filled absentee ballot applications that were mailed to more than 200,000 voters in three counties. Court injunctions issued at the request of GOP groups block those counties from processing tens of thousands of applications that were returned.

Hanson's ruling did not dissolve those injunctions, but he said counties could ask the courts to lift them. Doing so could allow the counties to mail absentee ballots to thousands of voters whose pre-filled applications were invalidated, including about 14,000 in Linn County.

Those voters can also fill out new blank applications for absentee ballots or vote early in person or on Election Day.

The GOP's petition for review asks the court to immediately stay Hanson's ruling, saying it is an improper “collateral attack” on the injunctions and creates confusion.