GOP-backed effort to rein in DeWine's pandemic powers passes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican lawmakers’ latest in a year-long attempt to rein in Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's authority to issue public health orders during the pandemic passed Wednesday in the House and faces a likely veto by the governor.
A bill that would allow lawmakers to rescind public health orders issued by the governor or the Ohio Department of Health was fast-tracked out of committee one year to the day from when the coronavirus pandemic began in Ohio and moved onto the House floor where it passed on party lines.