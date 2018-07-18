GOP businessmen clash over past stints as Democrats

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two Connecticut businessmen running in the Republican gubernatorial primary are accusing one another of not being Republican enough.

Former Greenwich hedge fund manager David Stemerman released a television ad Wednesday, accusing Bob Stefanowski of being a Democrat just last year. The ad says voters "should not be fooled" by the Madison businessman.

Referring to Stefanowski's failure to vote for 16 years, the ad claims he therefore didn't support the last three GOP presidential candidates but contributed to Democrats.

Stefanowski says he was a Democrat for eight months, but a Republican for 25 years. He says he didn't vote because he lived overseas, admitting he should have filed absentee ballots.

Stefanowski claims Stemerman's record is "worse," arguing he was a Democrat for seven years and contributed to Democratic President Barack Obama.