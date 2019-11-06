GOP complaint spurs probe of Kansas court selection process

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A top Republican legislator's complaint has launched an investigation into whether a commission that screens Kansas Supreme Court applicants violated the state's open meetings law.

Senate President Susan Wagle is objecting to how the nominating commission used paper ballots in picking three finalists in mid-October for Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly to consider in filling a vacancy. How each member voted wasn't disclosed during the commission's public meeting.

Wagle filed a complaint Tuesday with Attorney General Derek Schmidt. She urged him to declare the Open Meetings Act was violated and the commission's actions are void.

Schmidt turned the investigation over to the Sedgwick County district attorney.

Commission Chairman Mikel Stout said Wednesday that it is making information about how individual members voted available to anyone seeking records of the balloting.