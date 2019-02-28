GOP conservatives oppose bill on cabin fees at Kansas parks

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Some conservative Republican legislators in Kansas oppose a bill that would give the state's top parks official more flexibility in setting rental fees for cabins at state parks and fishing lakes.

The Senate approved the measure Wednesday, 29-11 . It would end a requirement that the state Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission approve changes in cabin-rental fees.

The bill also would eliminate a $250-per-night cap on the fees.

Some conservatives objected to eliminating the cap and Republican Sen. Caryn Tyson of Parker questioned why the state is in the cabin-rental business.

Kansas has 115 cabins at 25 sites, with nightly rents of between $85 and $115.

Supporters of the bill said it would allow the secretary of wildlife, parks and tourism to better set rates in line with the market.