GOP candidates woo delegates at Massachusetts convention













Photo: Winslow Townson, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 Massachusetts Lt. Governor Karyn Polito greets a delegate during the Massachusetts Republican Convention at the DCU Center in Worcester, Mass., Saturday, April 28, 2018. Massachusetts Lt. Governor Karyn Polito greets a delegate during the Massachusetts Republican Convention at the DCU Center in Worcester, Mass., Saturday, April 28, 2018. Photo: Winslow Townson, AP Image 2 of 4 Delegate Bill Harkins of Westport, Mass., reaches for hats during the Massachusetts Republican Convention at the DCU Center in Worcester, Mass., Saturday, April 28, 2018. Delegate Bill Harkins of Westport, Mass., reaches for hats during the Massachusetts Republican Convention at the DCU Center in Worcester, Mass., Saturday, April 28, 2018. Photo: Winslow Townson, AP Image 3 of 4 Chair of the Massachusetts GOP Kirsten Hughes speaks to delegates during the Massachusetts Republican Convention at the DCU Center in Worcester, Mass., Saturday, April 28, 2018. Chair of the Massachusetts GOP Kirsten Hughes speaks to delegates during the Massachusetts Republican Convention at the DCU Center in Worcester, Mass., Saturday, April 28, 2018. Photo: Winslow Townson, AP Image 4 of 4 Volunteer Eric Bascom hands out signs during the Massachusetts Republican Convention at the DCU Center in Worcester, Mass., Saturday, April 28, 2018. Volunteer Eric Bascom hands out signs during the Massachusetts Republican Convention at the DCU Center in Worcester, Mass., Saturday, April 28, 2018. Photo: Winslow Townson, AP GOP candidates woo delegates at Massachusetts convention 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts Republicans, split between strong supporters of President Donald Trump and moderates like Gov. Charlie Baker who have distanced themselves from the president, gathered Saturday to choose candidates for governor, U.S. Senate and other statewide offices.

While candidates were eager to gain the official endorsement of nearly 2,400 delegates, survival was the real goal for many as they sought the minimum 15 percent vote to advance to the September primary and the opportunity to make their case to a larger pool of the state's Republican voters.

Baker has enjoyed strong favorability ratings in public opinion polls since taking office in January 2015, including independents and many Democrats. He has said repeatedly that he did not vote for Trump in the 2016 election — blanking his ballot for president. As governor, Baker has frequently criticized administration policies, angering some conservatives in his party.

Baker faced a challenge from within his party from Scott Lively, a Springfield pastor who offered himself to delegates as pro-Trump, a staunch opponent of abortion and gay marriage and gun ownership rights defender. Lively received notoriety for being sued by an East African advocacy group that accused him of waging a campaign to persecute gays in Uganda.

It was unclear if Lively would muster the 15 percent at the convention to continue on to the primary.

Arthur Carpenito, 63, said he was backing Lively because Baker leans too Democratic on many issues, particularly in his support for abortion rights laws.

"He's not at all pro-life. That's a big issue," said Carpenito, who along with a number of delegates wore a Trump-inspired Make America Great Again Hat. Carpenito said he does not agree with the president on everything.

State Rep. Geoff Diehl, an early Trump supporter who served as co-chair of his Massachusetts campaign, was seen as the favorite among five Republicans seeking the convention endorsement to challenge incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Viewed as most likely to get at least 15 percent of the delegates and advance to the primary were John Kingston, a business executive who once led an effort to recruit an independent candidate to run against Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016, and Beth Lindstrom, who served in the cabinet of former Republican Gov. Mitt Romney.

Party officials tried to steer delegates away from disagreements over Trump and toward agreement on unseating Warren in November.

Massachusetts GOP chairwoman Kirsten Hughes accused Warren of hypocrisy and looking out for her own self-interests, alluding to speculation that Warren might seek the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

"Let's send her back to Harvard Yard," said Hughes, referring to Warren's previous job as a Harvard law professor.

Hughes said prior to the gathering that she expected the party's delegates to leave Worcester's DCU Center arena and convention center "excited and energized" despite any lingering divisions.

The first convention votes for lower level races including state attorney general, where Bourne attorney Jay McMahon captured a majority of delegates and Cape Cod lawyer Dan Shores, qualified for the primary. The eventual nominee will face incumbent Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey in November.

Delegates also officially endorsed several unopposed candidates including Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, state Rep. Keiko Orrall of Lakeville for state treasurer, Anthony Amore of Swampscott for secretary of state and Helen Brady for auditor.