GOP governors lend support to Mississippi anti-abortion law

Led by South Carolina's Henry McMaster, a dozen Republican governors are wading into a court fight over a Mississippi law to restrict abortion, the outcome of which could have implications for similar measures across the country.
On Thursday, attorneys for McMaster submitted an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court in support of Mississippi, which wants to enforce its 2018 law that would ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Mississippi's Republican attorney general filed papers last week asking the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 court decision that legalized abortion nationwide.