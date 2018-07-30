GOP lawmaker calls on Omar to return speaking fees

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A GOP lawmaker says Democratic state Rep. Ilhan Omar should pay back $2,500 in speaking fees she accepted from public colleges.

Rep. Steve Drazkowski raised the concern on Monday. The Mazeppa Republican says it's a major ethical lapse for a lawmaker to take that money from an organization that lobbies at the Legislature.

Economic disclosure reports filed with Congress and Drazkowski's own public records requests revealed the speaking fees she accepted from Normandale Community College and Inver Hills Community College last year. Minnesota House rules bars representatives from accepting speaking fees from entities with business at the Legislature.

Omar is the nation's first Somali-American lawmaker who is running for Congress after just one term. Neither Omar's campaign nor a state House spokesman immediately responded to a request for comment.