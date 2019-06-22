GOP lawmakers in some states seek to limit voter initiatives

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters in Republican-dominated states have been active in recent years, passing ballot initiatives that legalized medical marijuana, raised the minimum wage or reformed the redistricting process.

That hasn't gone over well with many GOP lawmakers. They are now taking steps that will make it harder to put such proposals before voters.

Republicans in Arkansas, Florida, North Dakota, South Dakota and Utah this year have enacted restrictions on the public's ability to place initiatives on the ballot.

In all, lawmakers in 16 states introduced more than 120 bills this year that would weaken the initiative process. The moves worry advocates who say they undermine the idea of direct democracy and could effectively shut down the initiative process in some states.