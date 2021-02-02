GOP lawmakers vote to check Kentucky governor's COVID powers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers delivered final votes Tuesday to limit the Democratic governor's authority to order restrictions to combat COVID-19, setting up a legal showdown over the extent of executive powers in Kentucky.
Wielding their supermajority power, GOP lawmakers in the House and Senate voted to override a series of vetoes issued last month by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. The votes amounted to a repudiation of the governor's nearly 11-month strategy to contain the spread of the coronavirus.