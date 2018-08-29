GOP leaders opt not to renew LRC director's contract

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The director of the Legislative Research Commission says Republican leaders have chosen not to renew his contract.

David Byerman posted on his Twitter account Tuesday that his last day will be Sept. 30. He has agreed to act as an adviser until a new director is hired.

Commission employees assist lawmakers in both parties in writing and researching legislation. The commission is led by a 16-member panel made up of Republican and Democratic leaders from the state House and Senate.

A statement from Republican Senate President Robert Stivers and GOP House Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne said it is against policy to discuss personnel decisions. House Democratic Leader Rocky Adkins said he was concerned the minority party was not consulted before Byerman was dismissed.