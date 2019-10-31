GOP reaching for supermajority in Louisiana House runoffs

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The partisan frontline of Louisiana's state legislative runoff elections centers on the House of Representatives. Republicans are within striking distance of gaining a veto-proof, two-thirds supermajority in the chamber.

The GOP already has reached that benchmark in the Senate for the new term that begins in January. Republicans in the October primary election captured two Senate seats that had been held by Democrats, assuring them of a supermajority.

Seven contested House seats in the Nov. 16 runoff will determine whether Republicans reach the supermajority in the lower chamber as well.

Securing two-thirds of the members of the House and Senate means if the GOP votes as a bloc, its members could override a gubernatorial veto. They also could make certain budget and tax decisions without working with Democrats.