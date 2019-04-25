GOP sees conflict in Senate bid by election regulator

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Republican Party is urging New Mexico's top election regulator to resign from her job as secretary of state as she runs for the U.S. Senate in 2020.

The state GOP on Thursday said in a statement that Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver should resign to avoid any doubts about the integrity of the Senate election. The party provided phone numbers for the Secretary of State's Office and urged voters of all affiliations to call and request that Toulouse Oliver resign.

In a conversation with The Associated Press this week, Toulouse Oliver said she has utter faith that the Senate election will be conducted fairly.

She says that county clerks provide an extra layer of independent oversight of the state's "robust, transparent and bipartisan" election process.