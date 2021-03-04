GOP state lawmakers seek to nullify federal gun limits LINDSAY WHITEHURST, Associated Press March 4, 2021 Updated: March 4, 2021 9:37 a.m.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — With Democrats controlling the presidency and Congress, Republican state lawmakers concerned about the possibility of new federal gun control laws aren't waiting to react.
Legislation in at least a dozen states seeks to nullify any new restrictions, such as ammunition limits or a ban on certain types of weapons. Some bills would make it a crime for local police officers to enforce federal gun laws.
LINDSAY WHITEHURST