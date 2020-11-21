Ga. Salvation Army bell ringer thwarts charity bucket theft

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — A Salvation Army volunteer in southwest Georgia says he couldn't bear to stand aside after thieves snatched his donation bucket.

Instead, 65-year-old Larry Adams sprang into action when someone grabbed his bucket outside the Albany Mall and hopped into a pickup truck.

Adams reached into the driver's side window as the thieves tried to drive away, WALB-TV reported. Adams said he kept pulling on the steering wheel until the driver stopped and handed the bucket back to him.

Albany police said they're still investigating the attempted charity heist.

Adams has volunteered as a Salvation Army bell ringer for two years. He said he acted without thinking when he chased after the thieves. And he hasn't missed a shift outside the mall in the week since it happened.

“That bucket, you know, it means a lot to me," he said. “And the money that’s in it means a lot to someone else.”