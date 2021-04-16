Gaetz and DeSantis: A friendship that may become a liability STEVE PEOPLES, BRENDAN FARRINGTON and JILL COLVIN, Associated Press April 16, 2021 Updated: April 16, 2021 1:54 a.m.
1 of8 FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Florida Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis, second from left, thanks supporters with his wife, Casey, left, Lt. Gov.-elect Jeanette Nunez, center; her husband, Adrian Nunez, second from right, and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., after being declared the winner of the Florida gubernatorial race at an election party in Orlando, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2019, file photo Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, John Morgan, left, and Rep. Matt Gaetz, right, listen during a press conference at Kraft Azalea Garden in Winter Park, Fla. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Tampa Bay Times via AP, File) Willie J. Allen Jr./AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2018. file photo Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, from left, and U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., laugh as U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., recounts a conversation with President Donald Trump during a "Freedom Tour" campaign stop at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Navarre, Fla. (Michael Snyder/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP, File) Michael Snyder/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2019, file photo Rep. Matt Gaetz, left, and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez listen, right, look on as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference at Kraft Azalea Park in Winter Park, Fla. (Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File) Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018, file photo Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., gives an interview with the Fox network before speaking at a campaign rally for Republican Florida gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis at AJ's Oyster Shanty on Okaloosa Island in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. (Nick Tomecek/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP, File) Nick Tomecek/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — When he launched his campaign to become Florida’s governor in January 2018, few expected Ron DeSantis to prevail in America’s toughest political battleground.
The 39-year-old congressman was largely unknown outside his Daytona Beach district. He didn’t have the professional staff or fundraising prowess typically required to compete in such a large state. And he was going up against a more established rival for the Republican nomination.
STEVE PEOPLES, BRENDAN FARRINGTON and JILL COLVIN