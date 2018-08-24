Gale certifies Nebraska Medicaid expansion ballot petition

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Secretary of State John Gale says enough valid signatures have been submitted to put a proposal to expand Medicaid on the November general election ballot.

Gale said in a statement Friday that 104,477 valid signatures were certified by his office. The effort needed at least 84,269 to make it onto the ballot.

Additionally, organizers were required to gather signatures from at least 5 percent of the registered voters in 38 of Nebraska's 93 counties. Gale says that margin was met in 47 counties.

A Lancaster County District Court is currently weighing a decision in a lawsuit brought by two state lawmakers who are seeking to block the proposal from the November ballot.