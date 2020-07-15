Galloway outraises Parson, but GOP PAC makes up for it

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Democratic candidate for Missouri governor Nicole Galloway's campaign outraised Gov. Mike Parson in recent months, but hefty fundraising by a political action committee supporting the Republican governor makes up for it by far.

Galloway, the state auditor, is trying to unseat Parson in November. She brought in $1.1 million between April and the end of June, more than twice the $480,000 that the governor raised.

Both of their campaigns have about $1.5 million in cash on hand to spend on their gubernatorial bids.

But hefty fundraising by an independent political action committee backing Parson by far makes up for the lead Galloway's official campaign has financially.

Uniting Missouri PAC added another $1.6 million to its now $5 million war chest. A PAC supporting Galloway only has $1.6 million in total cash on hand.

While Missouri candidates face limits on the amount of money they can take from any one donor, independent political action committees are free to rake in as much as they want. Those PACs can spend money to support candidates but are not allowed to coordinate with them.