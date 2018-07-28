Gallup's low water levels drawing attention from officials

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — City officials say the groundwater in one of the largest cities near the Navajo Nation is being mined at a faster rate than it can recharge thanks to drought conditions.

The Gallup Independent reports Gallup, New Mexico, officials said Tuesday that groundwater levels in the city have dropped about 200 feet over the past 10 years. Officials say within the decade, the supply is not expected to meet current water demands.

Gallup city councilors are considering proposals aimed at reducing water use. Water bill hikes and contingency plans to restrict water use are among the plans being considered.

