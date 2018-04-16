Game and Fish closes West Arroda Lake in Oliver County

WASHBURN, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has closed access to West Arroda Lake in Oliver County due to dangerous ice conditions caused by rapidly receding water levels.

Game and Fish staff during a routine April 10 inspection observed soil erosion around the outlet of the dam formed by a state highway about 20 miles west of Washburn. The lake is being drained so further inspections can be made.

The lake level will remain low through the spring and summer, and possibly longer if repairs are necessary. The low water will make the boat ramp unusable and also make shore-fishing difficult.

East Arroda Lake isn't affected, and the wildlife management area surrounding the lake remains open.