Garbage plant breakdown causing trash to pile up

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Equipment failures at a Connecticut garbage plant are causing trash to pile up.

The Hartford Courant reports a regional trash facility in Hartford has been unable to burn refuse for weeks and has been hauling garbage out of state at a high cost.

The South Meadows facility collects trash and recycling from dozens of area communities and converts it into electricity.

But Thomas Kirk, head of the state's Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority, says it could take until mid-January to get at least one of two out-of-commission turbines back online.

He says there's concern the 83-acre facility might run out of space. The trash plant takes in about 2,000 to 3,000 tons of refuse a day.

Trash is being hauled for now to Massachusetts, upstate New York and Virginia.

