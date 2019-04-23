Garbage truck spill covers W.Va. highway with trash

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — A garbage truck spilled trash all over a West Virginia highway, backing up traffic ahead of rush hour.

WSAZ-TV reports the spill was called in around 3 p.m. Monday on Interstate 64 West in the Barboursville area.

Images from the scene show piles of garbage bags as well as loose cardboard and other trash littered across the road.

Traffic was backed up and funneled into a single lane while an entrance ramp for the Huntington Mall was closed down.

The station reports highway workers said they were going to be forced to close the entire westbound side down to allow another dump truck to come in and haul away the garbage.

___

Information from: WSAZ-TV, http://www.wsaz.com