Gas down 2 cents per gallon Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — Motorists in Massachusetts are getting some relief at the pump.

AAA Northeast reported Tuesday that the average cost of a gallon of self-serve, regular gasoline dropped 2 cents in the past week to $2.78.

The Massachusetts price is 4 cents per gallon lower than the national average and 14 cents lower than the in-state price a year ago.

An organization spokeswoman says lower prices are a trend drivers can expect to continue into early June thanks in part to stable crude oil prices.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.61 per gallon and as high as $3.05.