Gas prices changed little in northern New England

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gas prices haven't changed much in northern New England.

GasBuddy's daily survey of gas outlets in Maine found that the average retail gasoline price went up 1.1 cents last week, to an average price of $2.85 a gallon. In New Hampshire, the price went up slightly to $2.79 a gallon. Vermont's price was unchanged at $2.88 a gallon.

The national average is $2.86 per gallon. It's dropped nearly a penny per gallon in the last month and stands 52.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.