Gas prices dip again as summer driving season end nears

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices in New Jersey continue to dip with the approach of the Labor Day weekend and the end of the summer driving season.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas Friday in New Jersey was $2.86, down two cents from last week. Motorists were paying $2.37 for gas in New Jersey at this time last year.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.84 a gallon, down a penny a gallon from last week. The national average a year ago was $2.35 a gallon.

Analysts say consumer demand for gasoline is easing and prices are dropping as a result — and although demand may increase during the holiday, prices should generally decease after that.