Gas prices dip, analysts cite nationwide instability trend

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Drivers in New Jersey saw prices at the pump dip a bit last week, which analysts call part of a nationwide trend of instability.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.90, down a penny from last week. Motorists were paying $2.33 for gas in New Jersey at this time last year.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.85 a gallon, down from $2.89 last week. The national average a year ago was $2.28 a gallon.

Analysts say gas prices usually drop in July but this year they are following a nationwide trend of instability, rising one week and dropping the next.