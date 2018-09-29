Gas prices dip in New Jersey, increase on average in nation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dipped again in New Jersey while prices at the pump increased on average across the nation.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas Friday in New Jersey was $2.85, down two cents from last week. Motorists were paying $2.62 for gas in New Jersey at this time last year.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.88 a gallon, up three cents from last week. The national average a year ago was $2.57 a gallon.

Analysts say the switchover to winter blend gasoline, which is less expensive to produce, has taken place in most places — but due to tighter global oil supply, the dip in gas prices typically seen at this time of year could be put on hold.