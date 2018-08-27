Gas prices fall 2 cents, to $2.86 a gallon in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The price of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island is down this week.

AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey released Monday that the price of self-serve, regular is averaging $2.86 per gallon, which is two cents lower than last week.

That's 3 cents higher than the national average and 52 cents per gallon higher than it was a year ago.

AAA found self-serve, regular gasoline selling for as low as $2.69 per gallon and as high as $3.09 in Rhode Island.

AAA says prices could rise slightly around Labor Day, but any increase would likely not last much past the holiday weekend.