PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gas prices in Rhode Island continue to rise.

AAA Northeast reports Monday that the average cost of a gallon of self-serve, regular gas ticked up 3 cents in the past week to an average of $2.85.

That's four cents above the national average and 52 cents higher than the per-gallon price in Rhode Island a year ago.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.75 and as high as $2.99 per gallon.

An organization spokesman says crude oil prices topped $70 a barrel on Monday, and geopolitical tensions have forced the market upward.