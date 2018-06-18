Gas prices in Salt Lake City area continue to increase

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gasoline prices in the Salt Lake City area continue to increase.

GasBuddy.com reports the average retail price of a gallon of gas in the area is $3.16. That's according to a survey of 380 gas outlets.

Gas prices in Salt Lake City Sunday were about 5 cents a gallon higher than a week ago and about 62 cents higher than a year ago.

The Salt Lake City area is going against the national trend. The national average has fallen about 2 cents per gallon in the past week, to $2.89.

GasBuddy.com petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan says motorists are seeing the lowest average gasoline prices in a month. He says this comes as the "OPEC appears poised to adjust oil production levels" and the U.S. nears hitting 11 million barrels pumped a day.