Gas prices inch up higher in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices in New Jersey and across the nation inched up this week as they continue their spring rise.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas Friday in the state was $2.69, two cents higher than last week. Motorists were paying $2.36 a gallon at this time last year.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.66, a penny higher than last week. A year ago, drivers across the nation were paying an average of $2.38 for a gallon of regular gas.

Analysts say higher prices are expected to continue as retailers sell more expensive summer-blend gasoline and pass along the increased costs to consumers.

The summer blend has a lower volatility than winter-grade gasoline to limit evaporative emissions that normally increase with warm weather.