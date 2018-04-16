Gas prices on the rise in northern New England

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gas prices have climbed a bit in northern New England.

GasBuddy's daily survey of gas outlets in Maine found that the average retail gasoline prices in the state have risen 4 cents in the past week, to an average of $2.69 per gallon. Prices have risen 3.9 cents in the past week in both New Hampshire and Vermont. The price in Vermont was $2.67 a gallon, and it was $2.60 in New Hampshire.

GasBuddy says the national average gas price has risen 5.2 cents in the past week to $2.71. The national average has increased 17.7 cents per gallon in the last month and stands 30.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.