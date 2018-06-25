https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Gas-prices-rise-slightly-13024059.php
Gas prices rise slightly
Updated 1:08 pm, Monday, June 25, 2018
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The price of gasoline in Rhode Island is up again.
AAA Northeast says Monday its weekly survey found self-serve regular selling for an average of $2.95 per gallon, up two cents from a week ago.
That's 11 cents above the national average of $2.84. The average price of gasoline in Rhode Island is 68 cents higher than it was a year ago.
AAA found gas in the state selling for as low as $2.79 per gallon to as high as $3.19.
Northeast Senior Vice President Lloyd Albert says an increase in crude oil production has not had an impact on U.S. pump prices.
View Comments