Gas prices still on their way up in northern New England

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gasoline prices are still climbing in northern New England.

In Maine and New Hampshire, prices rose 4 cents a gallon, averaging $2.41 in Maine and $2.35 in New Hampshire last week. Vermont's price went up 2.5 cents, to $2.43 a gallon.

The national average is up 19.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 3.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.