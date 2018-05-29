Gas prices up 61 cents higher than a year ago

BOSTON (AP) — The price of gasoline in Massachusetts is up another five cents per gallon.

AAA Northeast says Tuesday its weekly survey found self-serve regular selling for an average of $2.92 per gallon.

That's four cents below the national average of $2.96. The average price of gasoline in Massachusetts is 61 cents higher than it was a year ago.

AAA found gas in the state selling for as low as $2.76 per gallon to as high as $3.09.

Director of Public and Legislative Affairs Mary Maguire says there is hope for lower prices because reports indicate that OPEC may raise production levels to help ease global supply concerns.

Motorists are paying the highest prices to fill up since 2014.