Gay politician, Latina senator vie to stay in SLC mayor race

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An outspoken gay Utah politician and a Latina state senator remain in a tight race to see who might face off against a pollution-fighting councilwoman for the Salt Lake City mayor's seat.

City councilwoman Erin Mendenhall came out on top in the crowded primary race on Tuesday, but the second-place spot remained too close to call with about 100 votes separating former Utah Sen. Jim Dabakis and Sen. Luz Escamilla.

The top two vote-getters in the Democratic field will compete in November. Another round of results is expected Wednesday afternoon.

Mendenhall rose to prominence advocating for clean air in Salt Lake City, which occasionally has some of the dirtiest air in the country.

Dabakis is known for his bombastic progressive style in conservative Utah, while Escamilla would be the first Latina mayor if elected.