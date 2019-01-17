Gaza authorities: 6 Egyptian fishermen rescued, 1 missing

Palestinian Hamas officers inspect the wreckage of an Egyptian fishing boat, that was destroyed Wednesday in the Mediterranean Sea during harsh stormy weather, on the coast of Nusseirat Refugee Camp, central Gaza Strip, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Gaza's Hamas authorities say they have rescued six Egyptian fishermen in the stormy Mediterranean Sea but that one is still believed to be missing. less Palestinian Hamas officers inspect the wreckage of an Egyptian fishing boat, that was destroyed Wednesday in the Mediterranean Sea during harsh stormy weather, on the coast of Nusseirat Refugee Camp, central ... more Photo: Adel Hana, AP Photo: Adel Hana, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Gaza authorities: 6 Egyptian fishermen rescued, 1 missing 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza's Hamas authorities say they have rescued six Egyptian fishermen in the stormy Mediterranean Sea but that one is still believed to be missing.

The Hamas media office says the rough sea washed the wreckage of their boat ashore on the Nusseirat beach in central Gaza Strip

The fishermen were taken to a Gaza hospital. Local media reports say a 48-year-old Egyptian was missing at sea.

The boat apparently was sailing off the coast of northern Sinai when it got caught up in the bad weather and heavy winter winds sweeping the region.