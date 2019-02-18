General Motors to invest $36M in Lansing-area plant

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — General Motors says it will invest $36 million in its Lansing-area plant to prepare for future production of crossover vehicles.

The Detroit Free Press reports GM CEO Mary Barra announced the investment Monday. The company didn't disclose timing related to the Lansing Delta Township plant's future products.

The plant builds the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave SUVs. In a statement, Barra says the vehicles "are important products in our growing crossover portfolio."

GM is idling five of its other factories in North America this year as part of a restructuring plan that includes eliminating a total of 8,000 white-collar jobs.

Lansing Delta Township opened in 2006 and is GM's newest plant.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer calls the investment "incredible news" for Lansing autoworkers, their families and the greater Lansing community.

