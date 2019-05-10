Geneseo man fined $15,000 for killing migratory birds

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Geneseo man has been fined $15,000 for killing migratory birds.

The U.S. attorney's office says 40-year-old Jesse Mertins set traps around an enclosure in which he raised exotic waterfowl to protect them from predatory birds. U.S. Fish and Wildlife agents recovered more than two dozen protected migratory birds in and around the traps.

Mertins also was ordered to serve five years of probation for violating the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act.