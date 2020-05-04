Georgia allocates $411M in federal COVID-19 aid to schools

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia State Board of Education is allocating $411 million in federal aid to help pay for COVID-19 related issues to the state's school districts and independent charter schools.

The board voted Monday to allocate 90% of the state's total of $457 million in K-12 aid from the federal CARES Act based on districts' proportion of students in poverty, as required by the federal law.

The state Department of Education will later approve the release of funds after districts submit spending plans.

The schools can spend the money on distance learning devices and internet services, supplemental learning efforts, school-provided meals, facility cleaning, equipment, counseling or offsetting potential revenue losses to avoid furloughs.

State Superintendent Richard Woods says the state will retain $46 million for future needs.