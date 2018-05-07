Georgia city officials eye dam for whitewater adventure park

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Officials in one Georgia city are studying turning a crumbling lock and dam into an adventure park.

The Augusta Chronicle reports that Augusta officials are hiring a consultant for $15,000 to study whether the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam could be transformed to host whitewater rafting, zip lines and surfing.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has decommissioned the structure and plans to remove it to allow for the passage of migratory fish.

The McLaughlin Whitewater Design Group of Denver has designed whitewater parks in Columbus, Georgia, and other places. Rick McLaughlin says the Augusta dam is the "perfect setting" for such a park. He says the Savannah River's strong flow and relatively large drop in elevation, combined with riverside open space should combine for a successful park.

___

