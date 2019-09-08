Georgia city preps for rally organized by white supremacists

DAHLONEGA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia city is bracing for a rally organized by white supremacists in support of President Trump.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the event is scheduled for Sept. 14 in downtown Dahlonega.

The organizer is Chester Doles, a north Georgia resident. He's a former member of the Ku Klux Klan and was an organizer for the National Alliance, a mostly defunct white supremacist group with deeply anti-Semitic and anti-immigrant beliefs.

Fliers for the event shared on social media prominently feature smiling pictures of Trump.

Republican Rep. Doug Collins, who represents the region, is listed as an "invited" speaker at the event. But Collins said in a statement last week that he will not attend. He says "white supremacy and white nationalism have no place in our country."

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com